Day after Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up, brother Musheer Khan joins Shikhar Dhawan in U-19 WC elite list

Twitter
Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Top 10 football transfers in January window

10 foods that have more calcium than fish

How to use methi seeds to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

Day after Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up, brother Musheer Khan joins Shikhar Dhawan in U-19 WC elite list

Musheer Khan played a grtity knock against New Zealand in U19 World Cup.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the U-19 World Cup, opener Adarsh Singh scored 52 runs, helping India set a challenging target of 296 runs in their Super Six contest on Tuesday. The Mangaung Oval provided a perfect batting wicket, and Musheer took full advantage, becoming the first player in the current competition to surpass 300 runs. His remarkable effort surpassed Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan. Musheer's innings of 131 runs included 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls. He displayed admirable temperament, stepping up when needed. Throughout his innings, the 18-year-old Musheer remained busy at the crease, unleashing strokes in all directions. He started with an impressive upper-cut for a four.

Musheer's innings was characterized by excellent running between the wickets, but unfortunately, it ended prematurely when he was looking to accelerate.

With this performance, Musheer became the second Indian player ever to score two centuries in the U-19 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan was the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat, slamming three centuries in 2004. However, the Indian team had a shaky start, losing the previous game's centurion, Arshin Kulkarni, early on.

Nevertheless, Musheer and Adarsh formed a strong partnership, contributing to a fine recovery with a 77-run stand.

Adarsh took control of the game by aggressively attacking the bowlers, showcasing his skill in driving on the rise and executing the pull-shot with finesse.

Unfortunately, his performance was marred by a momentary lapse when Zac (1/37) tempted him with a delivery outside off, resulting in an uncontrollable drive that flew off the thick edge of Adarsh's bat to Oliver Tewatiya at point. This incident occurred in the 18th over, abruptly ending the charge of the talented left-handed Indian opener, who had managed to score an impressive 52 runs off 58 balls, including six fours.

The disappointment continued for India as their captain, Uday Saharan, failed to capitalize on his promising start and was dismissed for 35 runs off 57 balls, with only two fours. It was a setback for Saharan, who had achieved three consecutive fifties in previous matches.

Nevertheless, Saharan played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings for his team, forming a solid partnership of 87 runs with Musheer, which happened to be the highest stand for India in this particular game.

Despite Musheer's century and Adarsh's valuable contribution at the top of the order, India suffered a flurry of wickets towards the end, preventing them from surpassing the 300-run mark. Ultimately, they finished at 295 for eight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Your Path To Financial Empowerment Begins Here: Connect With DIGIVILL For Informed Insights

All-party meeting underway ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

The Bookkeeper's Best Friend During The American Tax Season: Bank Statement Converters

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE