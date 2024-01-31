Day after Sarfaraz gets maiden India call-up, brother Musheer Khan joins Shikhar Dhawan in U-19 WC elite list

Musheer Khan played a grtity knock against New Zealand in U19 World Cup.

In the U-19 World Cup, opener Adarsh Singh scored 52 runs, helping India set a challenging target of 296 runs in their Super Six contest on Tuesday. The Mangaung Oval provided a perfect batting wicket, and Musheer took full advantage, becoming the first player in the current competition to surpass 300 runs. His remarkable effort surpassed Shahzaib Khan of Pakistan. Musheer's innings of 131 runs included 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls. He displayed admirable temperament, stepping up when needed. Throughout his innings, the 18-year-old Musheer remained busy at the crease, unleashing strokes in all directions. He started with an impressive upper-cut for a four.

Musheer's innings was characterized by excellent running between the wickets, but unfortunately, it ended prematurely when he was looking to accelerate.

With this performance, Musheer became the second Indian player ever to score two centuries in the U-19 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan was the first Indian cricketer to achieve this feat, slamming three centuries in 2004. However, the Indian team had a shaky start, losing the previous game's centurion, Arshin Kulkarni, early on.

Nevertheless, Musheer and Adarsh formed a strong partnership, contributing to a fine recovery with a 77-run stand.

Adarsh took control of the game by aggressively attacking the bowlers, showcasing his skill in driving on the rise and executing the pull-shot with finesse.

Unfortunately, his performance was marred by a momentary lapse when Zac (1/37) tempted him with a delivery outside off, resulting in an uncontrollable drive that flew off the thick edge of Adarsh's bat to Oliver Tewatiya at point. This incident occurred in the 18th over, abruptly ending the charge of the talented left-handed Indian opener, who had managed to score an impressive 52 runs off 58 balls, including six fours.

The disappointment continued for India as their captain, Uday Saharan, failed to capitalize on his promising start and was dismissed for 35 runs off 57 balls, with only two fours. It was a setback for Saharan, who had achieved three consecutive fifties in previous matches.

Nevertheless, Saharan played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings for his team, forming a solid partnership of 87 runs with Musheer, which happened to be the highest stand for India in this particular game.

Despite Musheer's century and Adarsh's valuable contribution at the top of the order, India suffered a flurry of wickets towards the end, preventing them from surpassing the 300-run mark. Ultimately, they finished at 295 for eight.