Day 2 of third test match between England-South Africa abandoned following the passing away Queen Elizabeth II

England vs South Africa

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the second day of the third Test (Friday, September 9) at the Kennington Oval in London, versus South Africa due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The ECB also declared that the scheduled games of the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the English women’s domestic competition, will not be played either.

Following the passing away of the Queen, the ECB Chair Richard Thompson had said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen’s passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband’s enjoyment around the sport.

"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid.”, Tweeted England and Wales cricket board.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.



For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022

The ECB is in consultation with government and other sports on the appropriate course of action for the rest of the Test. Ticket-holders for day two will be eligible for a full refund, the board confirmed.

No play was possible on day one because of rain throughout the day, with stumps eventually called at 4.44pm, as speculation rose about the condition of the monarch.

The Queen was Britain’s longest reigning monarch and had graced the cricket field with her presence on several occasions.