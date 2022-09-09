Search icon
Day 2 of third test match between England-South Africa abandoned following the passing away Queen Elizabeth II

After a washout on day one, the second day's play between England and South Africa will not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

England vs South Africa

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the second day of the third Test (Friday, September 9) at the Kennington Oval in London, versus South Africa due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The ECB also declared that the scheduled games of the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the English women’s domestic competition, will not be played either.

Following the passing away of the Queen, the ECB Chair Richard Thompson had said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen’s passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband’s enjoyment around the sport.

"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid.”, Tweeted England and Wales cricket board.

The ECB is in consultation with government and other sports on the appropriate course of action for the rest of the Test. Ticket-holders for day two will be eligible for a full refund, the board confirmed.

No play was possible on day one because of rain throughout the day, with stumps eventually called at 4.44pm, as speculation rose about the condition of the monarch.

The Queen was Britain’s longest reigning monarch and had graced the cricket field with her presence on several occasions.

 

 

