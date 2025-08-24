Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dawid Malan breaks Suresh Raina's historic T20 record, enters top 5 in unique list of...

The 37-year-old batter joined an elite list of players after he played a 34-run knock in the Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles game in the ongoing The Hundred 2025.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:55 PM IST

Dawid Malan breaks Suresh Raina's historic T20 record, enters top 5 in unique list of...
Dawid Malan scored 34 runs in the Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles match
Dawid Malan on Saturday scripted history with his 34-run knock against Oval Invincibles in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. All the records of the 100-ball on each side tournament are included in T20 cricket. Because of this, Malan has surpassed India's Suresh Raina in the list of players to score the most runs in a country in T20 cricket. Malan has scored 6,555 runs in 240 T20 innings on English soil at an average of 32.45, which includes 3 centuries and 43 half-centuries.

 

Dawid Malan surpasses Suresh Raina to join elite list of...

 

With this feat, Dawid Malan surpassed Suresh Raina to secure the 5th spot on the list of players to score the most runs in a single nation in the shortest format of the sport. Talking about Raina, the Indian all-rounder has 6,553 runs to his name in 237 innings in T20 at an average of 32.92, including 3 centuries and 43 half-centuries.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Hundred (@thehundred)

 

Players with most runs in a single nation in shortest format of the game

 

Virat Kohli - 9,704 runs

Rohit Sharma - 8,426 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 7,626 runs

James Vince - 7,398 runs

Dawid Malan - 6,555 runs

Suresh Raina - 6,553 runs

 

 

Dawid Malan in The Hundred 2025

 

In 7 innings so far in the ongoing The Hundred 2025, Malan has scored 179 runs, also including a 50+ knock. His team, Northern Superchargers, are currently in second position in the Points Table with five wins.

 

The Superchargers will next face Manchester Originals on Tuesday, August 26 at Headingley, which will be the team's last league match as well.

