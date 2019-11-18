Davis Cup: Big blow for India as Rohan Bopanna suffers shoulder injury ahead of Pakistan tie

The selection committee thus had to name a replacement.

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna was forced to pull out of India’s upcoming clash against Pakistan after suffering a shoulder injury.

This also means that Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will be receiving his much-awaited inclusion in the playing squad.

Earlier on Monday, the 39-year-old underwent his scan and then announced his unavailability to Rohit Rajpal, the non-playing skipper.

According to reports, Bopanna was supposed to be paired up with tennis star Leander Paes for the doubles which are scheduled to take place on November 29-30.

The selection committee thus had to name Nedunchezhiyan as one of the three substitutes in the eight-member squad.

“It’s disappointing not to have Rohan in the side. But we want him to protect his shoulder. He needs shots (injection) for treatment. We have an able replacement in Jeevan. He has done well on the Tour and we will have a good left-right combination,” Rajpal told PTI.

Bopanna is still India's top-ranked doubles player and with his exit, the country's two best-ranked tennis star will be unavailable for the tie, due to Divij Sharan making himself unavailable for his wedding reception.