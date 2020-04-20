'David, we need to have a word': Aussie cricketer Chris Lynn trolls Warner for dancing video on Instagram

Australian cricket team opener David Warner is making sure to make the most of his time during the coronavirus lockdown.

He has been posting a number of videos as he spends time with his family. After videos of him dancing with his daughters, now a video of him dancing with his wife is out.

The batsman, who created a TikTok video, can be seen dancing with his wife Candice to the beats of The Weekend’s hit song ‘Blinding Lights’.

WATCH:

Soon after the video was out, Warner’s teammate Chris Lynn reacted saying he did not approve of his dance moves.

He wrote, “David we need to have a word”. Warner quickly replied to it saying, “about what, I’m 33 and no idea what’s happening. Can you help me pleaseeeeee”.

As for Warner, he should have been India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) side.

Warner had said he considers winning the 2016 IPL title for Sunrisers Hyderabad as his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) memory.

“My favourite IPL memory is when we won the IPL in 2016. We had a very good tournament, the best thing was we won a lot of close games, it helped in developing a sense of belief within the side. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and mentors at that time,” Warner said in the video posted by the franchise.

“We came up against RCB in Bangalore in the finals, we knew how well Virat Kohli went in that edition, he scored 900 odd runs in the finals, it was about backing ourselves, we won the toss and elected to bat first, I felt like a team our best attribute was defending the totals,” he added.