Watch: David Warner touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s feet ahead of SRH vs DC IPL match (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clash is ongoing in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. David Warner is leading DC against SRH. However, before the beginning of the match, Warner touched his former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar's feet. In the heartwarming gesture, Warner gave him a tight hug.

Before the match, the teams were warming up when Warner spotted Bhuvneshwar and ran towards him. The DC skipper surprised the senior pacer and touched his feet. The duo then shook hands and shared a warm hug. Check out the video here:

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in the same team at SRH from 2018 to 2021. However, Warner joined Delhi Capitals before IPL 2022. Bhuvneshwar is the vice-captain of Hyderabad. Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2009 before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was later bought by DC ahead of IPL 2023.

