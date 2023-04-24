Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: David Warner touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s feet ahead of SRH vs DC IPL match

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in the same team at SRH from 2018 to 2021. However, Warner joined Delhi Capitals before IPL 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Watch: David Warner touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s feet ahead of SRH vs DC IPL match
Watch: David Warner touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s feet ahead of SRH vs DC IPL match (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clash is ongoing in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. David Warner is leading DC against SRH. However, before the beginning of the match, Warner touched his former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar's feet. In the heartwarming gesture, Warner gave him a tight hug.

Before the match, the teams were warming up when Warner spotted Bhuvneshwar and ran towards him. The DC skipper surprised the senior pacer and touched his feet. The duo then shook hands and shared a warm hug. Check out the video here:

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in the same team at SRH from 2018 to 2021. However, Warner joined Delhi Capitals before IPL 2022. Bhuvneshwar is the vice-captain of Hyderabad. Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2009 before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was later bought by DC ahead of IPL 2023.

READ | Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.