AUS vs NZ: David Warner suffers bizarre dismissal, gets bowled as ball deflects off pad and bat

David Warner suffers bizarre dismissal

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney got underway with Kane Williamson's side having the upper hand after they scored 200 runs having been invited to bat first. The Kiwis had their noses in front from the get-go, and they received a massive boost as Tim Southee got rid of David Warner early during the chase.

Warner could score just five runs before he was unlucky in the manner of his dismissal. Southee celebrated his first wicket off his very first delivery.

It was a good length delivery, bowled straight down the middle stump. Warner swung his bat with full force but the ball first hit his pad and deflected onto his bat, before ratting the stumps.

The Australian opener was visibly frustrated as it was a bizarre way to get out, but there was little he could do about it.

Watch David Warner's bizarre dismissal:

