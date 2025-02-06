CRICKET
The dynamic opener spent time after the victory engaging with his enthusiastic supporters, signing autographs and creating unforgettable memories with them.
The DP World ILT20 Season 3, streaming exclusively on Zee Network, has reached an exciting phase as Dubai Capitals have booked their place in the grand finale of the ILT20 season 3 crushing the dominant Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1 to take one step closer to championship glory. With their eyes set on the ultimate prize, the Capitals now await their challenger in the high-stakes final.
Amidst the celebrations, David Warner once again proved why he is not just a cricketing icon but also a fan favourite. The dynamic opener took time after the victory to interact with his passionate supporters, signing autographs and capturing unforgettable moments with them. In a heartwarming gesture, Warner clicked a selfie with a devoted fan in a wheelchair, displaying his humility and deep appreciation for his supporters.
Warner’s charisma extends far beyond the cricket field. With a massive fan base in India, the explosive batter has won hearts by embracing Indian culture, engaging with traditions, and entertaining millions with his lighthearted social media content. His impact on the field, however, has been just as electrifying. His unbeaten 93 off 57 balls against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders was a defining moment in the season, propelling the Capitals into the playoffs and setting the stage for their march to the finals.
Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD.
The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The truly international league’s six franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.
Also read| Meet Shaniera Thompson, wife of iconic Pakistani cricketer, who converted to Islam before marriage, she works as....
Meet man, India's richest banker, who has bought Rs 202 crore property, his net worth is Rs...
'Heard there was....': Former India head coach provides major update on Virat Kohli's injury
A New Geopolitical Era: India and Israel's Role in the Evolving Middle East
David Warner’s touching moment with fans after Dubai Capitals reaches final of DP World ILT20
India’s Largest Book Stall Network: PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Mission to Revive Reading Culture
Meet Aamir Khan’s alleged girlfriend who hails from Bengaluru, has no connection to Bollywood, her name is…
Elon Musk’s Starlinks satellites crashing at high rate with massive fireballs, know why it is worrisome
'Nehru was more interested in...': What book mentioned by Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha says about India's first PM
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato changes its name, CEO shares journey of company, it is now called...
Rose Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance of each rose colour ahead of Valentine's day
'BJP-led NDA works for Santushtikaran, not Tushtikaran': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
Who is Belle Gibson? Australian wellness guru created fake cancer story and later...
DP World ILT20 2025: Dubai Capitals clinch last ball thriller against Desert Vipers to reach final
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: First pic from Gautam Adani's mansion OUT as wedding festivities begin
Sunita Williams’ Spacewalk: A Record-Breaking Mission and a Stunning Selfie from Space
IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja creates history in Nagpur, surpasses James Anderson to become....
Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, finally gets business deal after Shark Tank India rejection, his partner is...
Meet woman, an international swimming champion, founded 100 crore company backed by an Indian actress; her business is..
Can IAS officers change cadres after marriage? Here's what rules say
Massive setback for Australia as two star players ruled out of Champions Trophy after Marcus Stoinis’ shock retirement
Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to attend Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's wedding, netizens say 'National jiju is here'
Pavan Kumar Joshi innovates unemployment benefits payment security
Anil Ambani's company's share price surges over 6 per cent after it earns profit of Rs...
Why Dale Bhagwagar is Bollywood's only PR guru
Meet Anjum Khan, wife of cricket star Shivam Dube, her net worth is Rs...
IAF Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in MP's Shivpuri during training sortie
Playboy India Club strengthens its foothold with bold expansion plans to redefine luxury entertainment
Meet richest South star, much wealthier than Salman, Aamir; not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, his net worth is..
Meet IAS Tina Dabi's mother, who cleared UPSC to become IES, later resigned due to...
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off stunning catch with full-length dive vs England - Watch
Good news for Infosys employees! Company to roll out annual hike letters by end of...
BIG win for India's largest govt bank, earns Rs 16891 crore profit in just...
This actress won National Award at young age, became superstar, died tragically at 17, life got ruined due to..
Ajith Kumar's fans celebrate, throng theatres after Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide release: Watch
Purnam’s Spring Edit: Where heritage meets handcrafted luxury
RTPS Bihar: Apply for income, caste, and domicile certificates
Meet woman, who rejected job offers from ISRO, DRDO, BARC, NPCIL, now earns Rs 5200000, she is pursuing...
'Welfare of students very close to Government's heart': EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
IND vs ENG: Why is Virat Kohli not playing 1st ODI vs England in Nagpur?
Man's love for Indian wife knows no bounds, makes dosa batter from scratch, video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'shot guns' outside my...: Rakesh Roshan makes shocking revelations, says 'I would hear...'
Meet Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, who scored 96% in 12th, cleared IIT-JEE Advanced, went to IIT-Delhi, is now pursuing…
India's biggest flop wanted to become next KGF, became 2024's worst film, made for Rs 150 crore, it earned only Rs..
Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir engage in playful banter at team hotel ahead of IND vs ENG ODI, put rift rumours to rest
Vidaamuyarchi FIRST review: Ajith Kumar-starrer is 'high-octane' thriller, fans dance, say 'what a comeback sir'
Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan set for blockbuster reunion with Main Hoon Na 2? Source says 'SRK is clear that he...'
Priyanka Chopra's FIL performs ladkewale duties in Nick Jonas' absence, distributes sweets at her brother's mehendi
Congress expresses anguish over handcuffing of illegal Indian immigrants, says deported Indians are 'not criminals'
Little girl orders chocolate from Blinkit, asks mother not to scold her, delivery app responds to viral video
Congress hits out at Modi government for not getting decadal Census done: 'This unwarranted delay is hurting...'
Meet singer who fell in love with father of 4, became his second wife, sang 50000 songs; her name is...
Meet woman, CRPF officer, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became...
Meet actress who charges Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role, once worked at hookah bar, was slapped by co-star; she is...
Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up with a uniform transgender athlete ban
Rashmika Mandanna shares strong note on 'kindness' after fans troll rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda: 'I choose...'
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to feature Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru among others
Parineeti Chopra's cryptic post after missing Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding goes viral: 'Choose people that...'
Why speed matters: Ajay Chava on overhauling CI/CD pipelines for modern development
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police conduct identification parade for accused at Arthur Road Jail
Boy's heartfelt rendition of Kishor Kumar's 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' brings audience together, watch viral video
Priyanka Chopra dances with mother, sister-in-law, shares videos from brother Siddharth's haldi ceremony: Watch
What does "i" stands for in iPhone, iPad, and other Apple products? Check here to know
Meet actor who gave superhits, but was sent to mental asylum; then disappeared, is still missing for more than 20 years
Meet Pakistani actress whose leaked private video went viral, often shares bold photos, she is..
Hardik Pandya recalls T20 World Cup final moment, reveals conversation with Rohit Sharma, says 'going to bowl...'
After Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla set to enter into new space, it is...
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Aamir Khan at Loveyapa screening, fans say '90s' kids can fly now': Watch
Meet Diva Shah, daughter of diamond tycoon, she is set to marry Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani on...
After US, Israel halts participation in UN Human Rights Council
Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane ties the knot with Pakistani star Ameer Gilani, see photos
Kangana Ranaut wants this top actress to be first customer at her Manali cafe; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Kareena, Katrina
Meet woman who left MNC job to pursue her uncle’s dream, later cracked UPSC to become IPS officer
WATCH: French ballerina’s dance on ship’s bow in freezing temperature goes viral, netizens calls it ‘magnificent’
Mukesh Ambani buys India’s first bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Its price is Rs....
'Do bhai dono tabaahi': Sibling duo singing 'O re Piya' has composer Salim Merchant's attention, WATCH viral video
Anil Ambani meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as his Rs 16015 crore company is looking for...
IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI live on tv, online?
IAS officer officiates wedding of tsunami survivor, whom he rescued 20 years back: 'Seeing them grow, study...'
Rekha cheers for Amitabh Bachchan as he wins Best Actor, Big B shares award with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt - Viral video
DNA TV Show: What is US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan?
Anil Ambani's company's BIG win, reports Rs 420000000 profit in 3 months, its business is...
US President Donald Trump invites PM Modi on working visit to White House next week
Watch: Malaika Arora's 'oops moment' in short dress caught on camera, video viral
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Maula Mere Maula' captivates netizens, WATCH viral video
India beats China to become world’s second-largest market for...
Abhishek Bachchan says he shares different equations with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: 'It's very hard to...'
'Recipe for generating chaos...': World reacts to Donald Trump's plan of US 'taking over' Gaza
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; netizens say 'yeh toh bahut formal hai'
Imsha Rehman, Pakistani Tik Tok star whose alleged obscene video went viral, finally speaks up, says 'My life...'
When Arjun Kapoor was ignored by Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya; old video sparks reactions
This superstar forcefully kissed 15-year-old kid on set, left her in tears, later laughed and said...
Superboys of Malegaon: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora's film to release on...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law', big star in South but gave 11 flops, now she is...
'I’ve never seen you bat this slowly': Pat Cummins roasts Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy promo; watch viral video
Anil Ambani's luxury home costs same as Mumbai's traffic control budget, it is worth Rs...
This Maths genius worked with IIT and NASA, suddenly went missing, later found in...
Aly Goni walks out of Shahid Kapoor's Deva for this shocking reason: '5000 ki tickets le ke...'
'I'm not here to....': Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after Champions Trophy 2025
Meet Rohan Murthy, Narayan Murthy’s son, left key role in Rs 690,000 crore company to start THIS firm, his net worth is
Meet actor who quit CA exams, refused Karan Johar film, was blacklisted from Bollywood, then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit