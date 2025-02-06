The dynamic opener spent time after the victory engaging with his enthusiastic supporters, signing autographs and creating unforgettable memories with them.

The DP World ILT20 Season 3, streaming exclusively on Zee Network, has reached an exciting phase as Dubai Capitals have booked their place in the grand finale of the ILT20 season 3 crushing the dominant Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1 to take one step closer to championship glory. With their eyes set on the ultimate prize, the Capitals now await their challenger in the high-stakes final.

Amidst the celebrations, David Warner once again proved why he is not just a cricketing icon but also a fan favourite. The dynamic opener took time after the victory to interact with his passionate supporters, signing autographs and capturing unforgettable moments with them. In a heartwarming gesture, Warner clicked a selfie with a devoted fan in a wheelchair, displaying his humility and deep appreciation for his supporters.

Warner’s charisma extends far beyond the cricket field. With a massive fan base in India, the explosive batter has won hearts by embracing Indian culture, engaging with traditions, and entertaining millions with his lighthearted social media content. His impact on the field, however, has been just as electrifying. His unbeaten 93 off 57 balls against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders was a defining moment in the season, propelling the Capitals into the playoffs and setting the stage for their march to the finals.

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The truly international league’s six franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.

