IPL 2021: David Warner's 'number 1 supporters' rally behind him as SRH gets ready to take on KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match 3 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

So before the clash, SRH captain David Warner said he has received strong support all the way from Australia. Warner's daughters posed in the SRH jersey to rally behind their father.

"Put your hands up if you're ready for our first game tonight. My number 1 supporters are pumped and ready to go," Warner wrote in a post on social media.

Last year, Warner's Orange Army had reached the playoffs. The Aussie is the only SRH captain to win an IPL title when he led the team to their first title in 2016.

The left-handed opening batsman has scored 548 runs from 16 matches last season at a strike rate of 134.64. This is packed with four half-centuries. Overall, Warner has 5254 IPL runs from 142 matches with four centuries and 48 half-centuries.

Aside from Warner, SRH also have the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder among overseas players.

As for national players, the side is packed with Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed among others. They had finished third in the league stage last season after winning seven of their 14 matches.