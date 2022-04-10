IPL 2022: David Warner's 61, Kuldeep Yadav's 4-wicket haul help Delhi defeat KKR by 44 runs

Delhi Capitals (DC) were in need of a win and surely setting a mammoth score of 215 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was enough for them to defend at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. The Delhi bowlers made sure to take wickets at regular intervals and win the clash by 44 runs.

If one has to say about this clash, the first innings was the decider. Kolkata started off with Ajinkya Rahane being given out twice off consecutive deliveries at the very beginning, just for him to review on both occasions and survive. However, what was funny was him nicking off the third ball, and the DC team not going for an appeal against it.

While they did try to start off quick, everything after that just went downhill. The two Iyers (Venkatesh Iyer (18 off 8) and Shreyas Iyer) did throw their bats around and the KKR skipper even went on to get a fifty.

Nitish Rana (30 off 20) also struck a few big ones as well, but none of them could last for a long time. Delhi's Khaleel Ahmed drew early blood sending back Rahane (8 off 14) and two more batters and this onslaught was followed by Kuldeep Yadav who spun a web in the middle overs.

Shardul Thakur also took two wickets along with Lalit Yadav sending back Nitish Rana. Andre Russell (24 off 21) did try to stay till the end, but it was futile.

Earlier, collective knocks by David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and a quick 29* by Shardul Thakur guided Delhi Capitals to 215/5.

Put to bat first, Delhi got off to a great start as their openers gathered 58 runs in the powerplay. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw smashed KKR bowlers all around the ground. The pair stitched up the partnership of 68 runs in the 6th overs of the innings. KKR bowlers struggled in front of DC batters as Prithvi Shaw notched up his half-century in 27 balls.

But the brilliant partnership of 93 runs was broken as Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Shaw in his spell and dismissed him on 51 runs. Shaw's wicket invited skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Warner. DC opener batted aggressively and took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 10th overs.

DC were 145 for 1 in 12 overs as the opener played a gem of a knock, notching up a half-century in 35 balls. As a result of his innings, Delhi managed to breach the 150-run mark.

The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Pant got caught by Umesh Yadav on Andre Russell's delivery, after scoring only 27 runs, leaving the team's total at 148/2 in the 13th overs.

Skipper's dismissal invited Lalit Yadav to the crease, who then was sent back to the pavilion by Sunil Narine after scoring only one run. Rovman Powell then joined hands with Warner to keep the scoreboard moving. Sunil Narine gave his side a big wicket as he dismissed Powell on 8 runs. KKR fought back well to reduce Delhi Capitals to 161/4.

Axar Patel and Warner joined hands and tried to get some runs but the well set batter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after scoring 61 runs. The new batters Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur unexpectedly started thrashing KKR bowlers and gathered 23 runs in the 19th over. The duo took their side a total of 215/5 at the end of the first innings.