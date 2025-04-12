David Warner's time with the Delhi Capitals ended when they released him before the November auction. Now, he is determined to make a big impact with the Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 season.

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner is gearing up to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans. Warner was signed by the Karachi Kings, who have also entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the team in the upcoming PSL 2025 season. Warner's previous commitments prevented him from participating in the tournament, but his retirement from international cricket has now opened the door for him to showcase his skills in this thrilling competition.

During his inaugural press conference as the captain of the Karachi Kings, Warner faced an unexpected question from a reporter regarding trolling he allegedly received from Indian fans for joining the PSL after going unsold in the auction. Warner swiftly dismissed the claim, emphasizing that his decision to play in the PSL was solely based on his availability due to the conclusion of his international career. He expressed his determination to lead the Karachi Kings to victory in the PSL this season.

Warner's previous stint with the Delhi Capitals came to an end when the franchise released him ahead of the November auction. Now, the seasoned cricketer is focused on making a significant impact with the Karachi Kings and achieving success in the upcoming PSL campaign.

“This is the first I've heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There's an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn't allow me to come to PSL due to the timing. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,” Warner said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Warner was a standout player in the IPL, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first title in 2016. Throughout his career in the league, he participated in 184 matches and accumulated an impressive total of 6565 runs, which included four centuries and 62 half-centuries.

Also read| 'King toh pitch pe sota milega': Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi players trolled for biryani feast ahead of PSL opener