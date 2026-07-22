David Warner pleads guilty to drink driving, to be sentenced on August 18: Know the case

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Former Australia captain David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence in a Sydney court. Know more about the case and the possible punishment for it.
Former Australian skipper David Warner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a drink-driving offence. As per the court documents, police stopped Warner in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 after he pulled up before a random breath-testing checkpoint while driving a van. The captain of Sydney Thunder in the domestic T20 Big Bash League was then taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second breath test showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.104. It is more than twice the legal limit allowed in Australia.
His lawyer later pleaded guilty on his behalf to a mid-range drink-driving charge in the court. Warner did not attend the meeting.
''He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber. It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is , as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B,'' Warner's lawyer Bobby Hill said.
Meanwhile, Warner will be sentenced on August 18. If convicted, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper could face a ban from driving for at least six months. Along with this, he could be fined up to 2,200 Australian dollars and may also face a jail term of up to nine months.
Interestingly, Warner has been a part of a New South Wales government initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drink-driving. Meanwhile, Warner's cricketing career has also been in controversy after he was handed a lifetime ban from holding leadership roles after his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The ban was later lifted in 2024.