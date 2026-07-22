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David Warner pleads guilty to drink driving, to be sentenced on August 18: Know the case

Former Australia captain David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence in a Sydney court. Know more about the case and the possible punishment for it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

David Warner pleads guilty to drink driving, to be sentenced on August 18: Know the case
David Warner pleads guilty to a drink-driving charge. (Pic Credits: Instagram/davidwarner31)
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Former Australian skipper David Warner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a drink-driving offence. As per the court documents, police stopped Warner in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 after he pulled up before a random breath-testing checkpoint while driving a van. The captain of Sydney Thunder in the domestic T20 Big Bash League was then taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second breath test showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.104. It is more than twice the legal limit allowed in Australia.

 

David Warner admits drink-driving charge in court

 

His lawyer later pleaded guilty on his behalf to a mid-range drink-driving charge in the court. Warner did not attend the meeting.

 

''He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber. It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is , as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B,'' Warner's lawyer Bobby Hill said.

 

Warner faces driving ban, fine and possible jail term

 

Meanwhile, Warner will be sentenced on August 18. If convicted, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper could face a ban from driving for at least six months. Along with this, he could be fined up to 2,200 Australian dollars and may also face a jail term of up to nine months.

 

Interestingly, Warner has been a part of a New South Wales government initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drink-driving. Meanwhile, Warner's cricketing career has also been in controversy after he was handed a lifetime ban from holding leadership roles after his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The ban was later lifted in 2024.

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