David Warner pens emotional note thanking Sri Lanka Cricket for hosting Australian team

David Warner

The country of Sri Lanka is facing some tough times, but despite that, their cricket board managed to hold an entire series against Australia. Recently, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) played the second and final Test match against Australia which marked the end of the latter's tour of the island nation.

READ | AUS vs SL: David Warner gets stumped on 99 in 4th ODI, watch heartbreaking dismissal

Australia played three T20Is, followed by five ODIs and two Test matches. While the hosts lost the T20I series by 2-1, they bounced back stronger and won the ODI series by 3-2. As for the Test, they drew the game 1-1.

As the series has come to an end, Australian opener David Warner shared a picture of the Sri Lankan flag on Instagram. He penned down an emotional and heartfelt note thanking Sri Lanka for hosting the Australians so well for over a month.

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family," he captioned.

Talking about Sri Lanka, the country is experiencing the worst economic crisis in seven decades. It has left millions of people unable to afford basic necessities like food, medicine, and fuel.