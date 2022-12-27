Search icon
David Warner greatest bowler of all time? Fans react after major goof up shows Warner's 16823 runs as wickets

David Warner's numbers as a batsman are insane but fans couldn't keep calm when the broadcasters made a massive blunder and showed his runs as wickets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

David Warner greatest bowler of all time? Fans react after major goof up shows Warner's 16823 runs as wickets
David Warner's stats shown as wickets instead of runs

Australian opener David Warner, who is playing in his 100th Test match marked the occasion by smashing a century against South Africa in the 2nd Test at the MCG. Warner's numbers across all formats are truly insane, however, the broadcasters of the Australia vs South Africa series, Fox Sports made a massive blunder and showed Warner's stats as wickets instead of runs. 

Twitteratti thus enjoyed a field day as they mocked the broadcasters, calling Warner the greatest bowler of all time as stats showed he had over 14,000 dismissals to his name, which was instead his run tally. 

While showing Warner's runs across all formats, by mistake, the 'runs' column showed 'wickets' and thus it gave the fans a chance to flood Twitter with hilarious reactions. 

Check how fans reacted:

Talking about the 2nd Test, Australia restricted South Africa to a total of 189 runs in Melbourne, before Warner smashed a century, making his 100th Test match a special occasion. 

Steve Smith also continued his rich vein of form in red-ball cricket and smashed a fifty to propel the hosts to a total beyond 200 after drinks break in the second session on Day 2. 

