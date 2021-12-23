David Warner did THIS for Indian fan who tweeted for 27 days in row to get his reply

Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner is well-renowned for his social media presence, the explosive batsman regularly post funny videos and pictures of himself and his family, which clearly entertain his fans a lot.

He enjoys a huge fan following not just in Australia but in India as well, how can we say that you ask? Well, a recent interaction with an Indian fan proved just how much David Warner is adored in the subcontinent.

The 35-year-old recently sent Twitter into meltdown after replying to a die-hard Indian fan who had been tweeted to Warner for the past 27 days consecutively. Fans were delighted to see that despite being in the midst of high-octane matches such as the Ashes, Warner was able to take note of the Indian fan's attempts.

The fan's first tweet was on November 27, and after tweeting for 27 days in a row, his efforts finally caught the attention of Warner, who even apologized for the delay. "Sorry how are you," replied Warner to the fan's post which read, "Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies," followed by multiple emojis.

Sorry how are you https://t.co/JvjnPjtfgw — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 23, 2021

After Warner's reply, other fans started to flock into the comments section to congratulate the user for his attempts.

"David Warner ne reply diya bhai", one user said. Meanwhile, another user lauded Warner and called him every "fan's favorite".

After getting the reply from Warner, the user wrote, "Finally thank you so bhai I am fine how are(sic)."

And that's not all, some fans also had hilarious takes on the whole incident.

"You are easy to please. Atleast let there be half-century of requests," wrote one fan, while others also copied the trend hoping to get a reply from the Australian ace.

You are easy to please. Atleast let there be half century of requests.. December 23, 2021

Warner is currently playing in the Ashes where Australia have opened up a 2-0 lead over England. The explosive batsman has been key in both games, nearing centuries on both occasions, but failing to get over the line. Warner scored 94 runs off 176 balls in the first test at the Gabba, while he slammed another 95 runs off 167 deliveries in the second Test.

With the third Test slated to begin on Sunday at the MCG, Warner will be hoping to finally get a century and continue his good run of form.