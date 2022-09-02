Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's post on Anushka Sharma, Virat shuts trolls with a class reply

Warner's comment on Kohli's post was taken out of context by many users and the former Australia captain went on to explain that this is a saying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's post on Anushka Sharma, Virat shuts trolls with a class reply
David Warner

Indian cricket batsman Virat Kohli won the hearts of his fans on Friday (September 2) by posting an adorable appreciation post for his wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account. Kohli's post-showering love on Anushka quickly became the talk of the internet.

READ: Mohammed Rizwan's 78 and Khushdil Shah's fiery 35 in 15 deliveries powers Pakistan to 193 against Hong Kong

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The post went viral on social media and has already received almost 1,50,000 likes on the photo-sharing app. Various people have commented on it also and among those is Australian opener David Warner. Warner replied to Kohli's post and wrote 'Lucky man mate.'

Warner's comment on Kohli's post was taken out of context by many users and the former Australia captain went on to explain that this is a saying in Australia.

 

93954417

After Warner posted the clarification, many fans came to his support, but there were also those who continued to question him. Then, Virat Kohli himself posted a comment that shut down all trolls. "I know, mate," he replied.

READ: Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan in the last four matches of County Championship

Kohli and Warner will next share the field at T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to host the reigning T20 World Cup champions in three T20Is on September 20, 23 and 25 but Warner has been rested for the series.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.