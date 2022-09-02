David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's post on Anushka Sharma, Virat shuts trolls with a class reply

David Warner

Indian cricket batsman Virat Kohli won the hearts of his fans on Friday (September 2) by posting an adorable appreciation post for his wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account. Kohli's post-showering love on Anushka quickly became the talk of the internet.

The post went viral on social media and has already received almost 1,50,000 likes on the photo-sharing app. Various people have commented on it also and among those is Australian opener David Warner. Warner replied to Kohli's post and wrote 'Lucky man mate.'

Warner's comment on Kohli's post was taken out of context by many users and the former Australia captain went on to explain that this is a saying in Australia.

After Warner posted the clarification, many fans came to his support, but there were also those who continued to question him. Then, Virat Kohli himself posted a comment that shut down all trolls. "I know, mate," he replied.

Kohli and Warner will next share the field at T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to host the reigning T20 World Cup champions in three T20Is on September 20, 23 and 25 but Warner has been rested for the series.