David Warner performs Bhangra on field, Twitter questions 'is he copying Virat Kohli?' - WATCH

When it comes to Instagram Reels, especially dancing to South Indian songs, there is no better and funnier dancer than Australian cricketer David Warner. Currently playing the first Test match against Pakistan, the batter made sure he brought his reel lift to the real world and danced for the Rawalpindi crowd.

Pakistan in their second innings were 133/0 at the end of the 42nd over. Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were scoring half-centuries and as Australia was searching for a breakthrough, the Aussie batter broke into a dance and even did the bhangra.

It did not take long for the dance to go VIRAL and Twitter users were quick to talk about his performance. While some called it the effect of a 'boring' Test match, some compared it to Virat Kohli's on-field antics.

He copy Virat aggression...but never shoot

Just imagine if a day comes when Virat Kohli plays in Pakistan, probably 80% of the crowd will be supporting him. — Jiggy (@Jiggyroz) March 5, 2022

David Warner or Virat Kohli - Who did it better?

did it better? pic.twitter.com/60WB6MdweN — Over Thinker Lawyer (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) March 8, 2022

Even David Warner is a Virat Kohli's fan. What's stopping you from becoming one? pic.twitter.com/mu0NGIjuLI March 8, 2022

As for Day 5 of the first Test, overnight batters Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins got on with the final day's proceedings with Australia on 449/7 trailing Pakistan by 27 runs.

However, Australia lost their last three wickets of the day for just 10 runs courtesy of Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi and was bowled out for 459.