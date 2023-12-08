Headlines

Cricket

David Warner breaks silence on Mitchell Johnson's controversial remarks

Johnson was against the idea of Warner getting a fairy farewell in Test cricket.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

The David Warner vs Mitchell Johnson saga has been ongoing for some time now, with the latter expressing criticism towards the selection committee regarding the Australian opener's selection in the Test squad for the Pakistan series. 

Johnson's remarks about Warner not deserving the heroic sendoff he is receiving in what would be his final Test assignment have left many within the cricketing community outraged. After several days of silence, Warner has finally addressed the comments made by his former teammate.

"It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline," Warner was quoted by Fox Sports.

"It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west."

"I resonate with where I grew up. For me, it was a great upbringing with my parents, but it taught me everyday ... to work hard. My parents ingrained that into me," he said.

Despite some nasty comments made by Johnson, Warner responded to the former Australian pacer's remarks with remarkable maturity.

"When you get on to the world stage, you don't realise what goes with that there is a lot of media. A lot of criticism.

"But there are also a lot of positives. And I think what is more important is what you see today, people coming out here to support cricket, Australian cricket, and cricket in general. It is fantastic."

Warner also received support from his captain, Pat Cummins, who was also targeted by Johnson last year.

"I think we protect each other a lot. We have been through a lot over the years. Our boys, I've played alongside someone like Davey or Steve (Smith) for a dozen years now. (We are) fiercely protective of each other," he said.

"It is hard to say (what Mitch's motivation is). You have to ask Mitch. But there are so many things we should be celebrating about Australian cricket at the moment," he asserted

