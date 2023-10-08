David warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, suprasses De Villiers to achieve huge World Cup record

Australian opener David Warner etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup

In a sensational display of batting prowess, Australian opener David Warner etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup. This remarkable achievement was realized on Sunday, October 8, as Warner elegantly dispatched Hardik Pandya's delivery for a boundary down the ground, accomplishing the feat in just 19 innings

Warner's feat not only solidified his reputation as one of the finest white-ball batsmen of all time but also catapulted him past the records of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers, both of whom achieved this milestone in 20 innings Warner had tantalizingly required only 8 runs to reach this milestone on that memorable Sunday.

David Warner has consistently been a dominant force in the ODI World Cup. celebrated for his aggressive and dynamic style of batting His consistent and outstanding performances have endeared him to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, earning him a well-deserved spot among the cricketing greats.

Fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs (by innings)



19 - DAVID WARNER

20 - Sachin Tendulkar

20 - AB de Villiers

21 - Viv Richards

21 - Sourav Ganguly#INDvAUS #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/iCwZSmSZyi — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the chase for this remarkable record continues as India's captain, Rohit Sharma, closely trails the Australian opener. Sharma has the opportunity to surpass Warner's feat in just one inning if he can accumulate 22 runs in the second innings. of the match, setting the stage for an exciting battle of records in the world of cricket.