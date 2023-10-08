Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask 'bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

David warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, suprasses De Villiers to achieve huge World Cup record

Australian opener David Warner etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

In a sensational display of batting prowess, Australian opener David Warner etched his name into the annals of cricket history by becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup. This remarkable achievement was realized on Sunday, October 8, as Warner elegantly dispatched Hardik Pandya's delivery for a boundary down the ground, accomplishing the feat in just 19 innings

Warner's feat not only solidified his reputation as one of the finest white-ball batsmen of all time but also catapulted him past the records of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers, both of whom achieved this milestone in 20 innings Warner had tantalizingly required only 8 runs to reach this milestone on that memorable Sunday.

David Warner has consistently been a dominant force in the ODI World Cup. celebrated for his aggressive and dynamic style of batting His consistent and outstanding performances have endeared him to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, earning him a well-deserved spot among the cricketing greats.

Meanwhile, the chase for this remarkable record continues as India's captain, Rohit Sharma, closely trails the Australian opener. Sharma has the opportunity to surpass Warner's feat in just one inning if he can accumulate 22 runs in the second innings. of the match, setting the stage for an exciting battle of records in the world of cricket.

