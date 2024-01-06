David Warner bids adieu with a brisk fifty as Australia seal series over Pakistan

Batting maestro David Warner bid adieu to Test cricket in style as he cracked a brilliant fifty in his farewell match to help Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test.

David Warner capped off his illustrious Test career with a scintillating 57-run knock, contributing significantly to Australia's eight-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third Test. The star opener bid adieu to the longest format of the game in a dream farewell, walking off the SCG field amid thunderous applause from the audience.

As Australia stood just 11 runs away from securing a clean sweep in the three-match Test series, Warner's innings concluded with an lbw dismissal by Sajid Khan. The SCG crowd erupted in a rousing ovation, acknowledging Warner's remarkable career as he exited the field. With 8786 runs at an average of 44.59, including 26 centuries, three double tons, and 36 fifties, Warner leaves behind a legacy in Test cricket.

In Australia's pursuit of the 130-run target set by Pakistan, Usman Khawaja was the only other batsman dismissed, falling lbw to Khan without scoring. Marnus Labuschagne played a crucial role with a score of 62, and Steve Smith (4) was at the crease when Australia sealed the victory.

Pakistan set the stage with scores of 313 and 115, to which Australia responded with 299 and 130-2. On Day 3, Josh Hazlewood's impressive 4-16 spell had previously dismantled the Pakistan lineup, leaving them with minimal resistance. Despite Pakistan's efforts, including a 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Mohammad Rizwan (28) and Aamir Jamal (18), Nathan Lyon's brilliance at leg slip hastened their collapse, and he finished with 3-36.

Warner's final appearance on the field was marked by a heartfelt tribute, with "Thanks Dave" inscribed along with his iconic leap depicted on the ground in front of the Members Stand. This Test followed Australia's substantial victories in the first two tests of the series: a 360-run triumph in Perth and a 79-run win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.