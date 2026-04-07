FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report

David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 4.5 million residents, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique: 'It's also about early youth and romance in 1947'

US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power plants as Donald Trump's deadline nears

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-form Mumbai Indians

1 killed, 2 injured in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral

Watch: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta trolls Kolkata Knight Riders after washed-out clash with Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid

PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 4.5 million residents, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 45 lakh residents: Delhi CM Gupta

Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique: 'It's also about early youth and romance in 1947'

Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

David Warner was reportedly arrested in Australia for drunk driving but has been allowed to return to Pakistan. The former Australian opener is expected to appear before a court at a later date as legal proceedings continue in the case.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink driving after being stopped in Maroubra, Sydney, during a random breath test. As reported by news.com.au, police indicated that the 39-year-old halted and parked his vehicle prior to arriving at the testing location. Nevertheless, officers approached his car and conducted a breath test, revealing that he was intoxicated.

Warner was subsequently arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where he registered a blood alcohol level of 0.104. He is now scheduled to appear in court next month. The ex-Australian cricketer, who is presently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, returned to Australia due to a few days off between matches for the franchise. Warner is anticipated to arrive in Pakistan in time for the team's next match on April 9.

Regarded as one of Australia's premier opening batsmen, Warner retired in 2024 but has continued to participate in franchise cricket, including the Big Bash League (BBL).

He had an impressive season with the Sydney Thunder and was named captain of the official team of the tournament. He was the top run-scorer in the original season, where his team only won two matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

The left-handed batsman amassed 433 runs in eight games for the Thunder, while the second-highest scorer on the team fell short by 201 runs. He has already committed to the franchise for the upcoming BBL season.

Regarding Warner, he is currently at the helm of the Karachi Kings in the PSL. The team is positioned second in the points table, having secured three consecutive victories. They will face Peshawar Zalmi next on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Warner has played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is for Australia, accumulating over 15,000 runs across all three formats. He also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in the IPL in 2016, guiding the franchise to championship success.

Also read| IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-form Mumbai Indians

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report
Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2
David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons
David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid
PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 4.5 million residents, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 45 lakh residents: Delhi CM Gupta
Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique: 'It's also about early youth and romance in 1947'
Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique
US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed
US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement