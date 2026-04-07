David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

David Warner was reportedly arrested in Australia for drunk driving but has been allowed to return to Pakistan. The former Australian opener is expected to appear before a court at a later date as legal proceedings continue in the case.

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has been charged with drink driving after being stopped in Maroubra, Sydney, during a random breath test. As reported by news.com.au, police indicated that the 39-year-old halted and parked his vehicle prior to arriving at the testing location. Nevertheless, officers approached his car and conducted a breath test, revealing that he was intoxicated.

Warner was subsequently arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where he registered a blood alcohol level of 0.104. He is now scheduled to appear in court next month. The ex-Australian cricketer, who is presently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, returned to Australia due to a few days off between matches for the franchise. Warner is anticipated to arrive in Pakistan in time for the team's next match on April 9.

Regarded as one of Australia's premier opening batsmen, Warner retired in 2024 but has continued to participate in franchise cricket, including the Big Bash League (BBL).

He had an impressive season with the Sydney Thunder and was named captain of the official team of the tournament. He was the top run-scorer in the original season, where his team only won two matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

The left-handed batsman amassed 433 runs in eight games for the Thunder, while the second-highest scorer on the team fell short by 201 runs. He has already committed to the franchise for the upcoming BBL season.

Regarding Warner, he is currently at the helm of the Karachi Kings in the PSL. The team is positioned second in the points table, having secured three consecutive victories. They will face Peshawar Zalmi next on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Warner has played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is for Australia, accumulating over 15,000 runs across all three formats. He also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in the IPL in 2016, guiding the franchise to championship success.

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