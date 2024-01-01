David Warner announces shock retirement from ODIs before final Test against Pakistan

Opener says he has officially retired from ODIs to play T20 leagues but will make himself available for 2025 Champions Trophy if needed.

David Warner, the legendary Australian opener, commenced the new year by announcing his retirement from both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test cricket. His final Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on January 3, marks the end of an illustrious career in both formats. Despite bidding farewell to ODI cricket, Warner expressed willingness to participate in the Champions Trophy if the team requires his services.

During his statement on Monday at the SCG, where his last Test will take place, Warner reflected on the significance of his World Cup victory in India, marking it as a monumental achievement. He emphasized his decision to step away from one-day cricket, enabling him to explore opportunities in global league cricket while also contributing to the evolution of the Australian ODI team.

'I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said at the SCG on Monday'. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement.

'So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available'.

His final ODI appearance came in the World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad, concluding an illustrious career in this format with impressive statistics—6932 runs at an average of 45.30 and 22 centuries. Warner's contributions place him as Australia's sixth-highest run-scorer in men's ODIs, trailing only behind Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries.

Expected to miss upcoming ODI series against West Indies to honor his commitments with the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Warner remains dedicated to continuing his journey in T20 cricket, eyeing participation in the upcoming World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. He stands on the brink of achieving a century of appearances in each cricketing format, underscoring the breadth of his career.

Initially considering extending his career until 2027, Warner found the team's triumphant comeback in India as the ideal conclusion to his international career, highlighting the unity and resilience displayed by the squad during challenging moments. He commended the team's efforts and credited their success to remarkable performances, singling out moments like Glenn Maxwell's heroics and the stellar display against India in the World Cup, emphasizing the significance of these victories in his decision-making process.