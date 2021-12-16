David Warner accuses Virat Kohli of 'copying his dance moves’, here's a look at their funny banter

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most active cricketers, on social media. Warner regularly posts videos of himself, dancing on various tunes, and his latest banter with Virat Kohli has the fans going gaga behind them.

It all started a couple of days ago when David Warner posted a video of him shaking a leg on Allu Arjun’s newly-released ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ track from the upcoming movie ‘Pushpa’.

Moreover, in the video, Warner’s face appears to be swapped in the place of Allu Arjun’s face. Virat Kohli took the opportunity to have a little friendly banter with Warner and commented “Mate, are you okay?” on Warner’s post.

Taking note of Kohli’s comment, the Australian batsman replied, “@virat.kohli a little sore but I know you mean in my head, never alright.”

However, that wasn’t the end, on Wednesday, Kohli posted a promotional video on social media, wherein he too can be seen dancing. This was the perfect opportunity for Warner who in turn, left a cheeky remark on Kohli’s post.

The Australian opener commented, “Copying my dance moves,” which instantly cracked up fans of both the players. The video has so far garnered more than 5 million views so far.

The timing of Kohli’s past was also interesting because on the same day he was due to address the media wherein the 33-year-old provided his take on various burning questions regarding his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma and his availability for the ODIs against South Africa.

The Delhi-born batsman is due to lead Team India against South Africa in a 3 match Test series beginning from December 26, after which the two teams will clash in a 3 match ODI series, that kicks off from January 19.