In the second semi-final game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand, Proteas' David Miller scored a century while chasing a huge total. Along with the century, he also broke Virender Sehwag's 23-year-old world record. Check it out.

Proteas' star player David Miller hammered a century in the semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday. Although his century went in vain, he still managed to shatter Virender Sehwag's 23-year-old world record for the fastest century in the Champions trophy. During the second semi-final against the Blackcaps, 'Killer' Miller waged a lone war in the Proteas' pursuit of a record-breaking 363-run target at Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.

Wickets kept tumbling at one end while Miller kept hopes of South African fans alive from the other side. He completed his ton on the last ball while chasing this big total after he took a double, breaking Sehwag's long-standing ODI record. Miller broke Sehwag's record of hitting a century in 77 deliveries against England in Colombo during the 2002 edition of the tournament.

Miller's recent performance

David Miller has added another ton to his name, continuing his explosive performances in the ICC ODI knockout games. In his last four appearances in the knockout fixtures, Miller has hammered two centuries and a sole fifty. He struck an unbeaten 56 off 51 balls against England at the Oval in the 2013 Champions Trophy's semi-final. He scored a quick-fire 49 off just 18 deliveries against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. In the previous ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, Miller smashed 101 off 116 balls at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa vs New Zealand CT2025 semi-final clash

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first, putting the highest-ever total of Champions Trophy on board. In reply, SA skipper Temba Bavuma scored a half-century after the fall of Ryan Rickleton in the first Powerplay. When Miller arrived at the crease, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, ultimately leading to a 50-run defeat.