David Miller

Star player of the South Africa cricket team, David Miller has shared devastating news from his Instagram handle in which he posted some pictures with his daughter and wrote, 'RIP my dear princess, love will always be there!'

READ: Pro Kabaddi league 2022: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling draw as match ends in 34-34

According to the information, she was suffering from cancer. However, no confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

(More to follow)