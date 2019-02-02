David Miller earns Player of the Match for fielding skills as South Africa defeat Pakistan in 1st T20I

David Miller received the Player of the Match award for his fielding skills that helped South Africa defeat Pakistan in the first T20I at Cape Town on Friday.

Pakistan fell short of seven runs as they chased South Africa's target of 193 at the Newlands Stadium.

Miller, who failed with the bat as he scored just 10 runs off 12 balls, took four catches and effected two run-outs and ensured the visitors did not cross the line successfully.

David Miller won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I against Pakistan for his superlative effort in the field. 4 CATCHES and 2 RUN OUTS! Well done, @DavidMillerSA12#SAvPAK #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/UAj41CvmHQ — CricketFTS (@CricketFTS) February 1, 2019

After clean-sweeping the Test series and winning ODI series 3-2, South Africa have now gone 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The Proteas skipper, Faf du Plessis, heaped praise on Miller for his stellar performance on the field in the opening T20I.

“David is obviously a very good athlete. With all good fielders, you want to go to where the hot-spots are, you want to go to where the ball is going to go, and that's the most important thing," du Plessis said at the post-match press conference.

"And those two run-outs were brilliant and changed the game for us," du Plessis added.

South African opener Reeza Hendricks scored a career-best 74 in the first innings and the South African skipper said he was happy to see Hendricks show some consistency with the bat.

"What I like about Reeza, what he is doing at the moment is that he has improved his consistency. We always knew that Reeza had a bit of flair, he's one of those guys that is beautiful to watch when he cover drives or drives off the back foot.

But it's more about consistency, and I feel he's added that to his game. It's not just one in five knocks, it's started to become three in every five knocks, and that's really important," du Plessis further added.

South Africa and Pakistan now head to Johannesburg for the second T20, which will be played on Sunday.