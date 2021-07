Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI: Dasun Shanaka wins toss and opts to bat first, India remain unchanged

Sri Lanka won the toss and have opted to bat first yet again in the 2nd ODI against India on July 20. While Shikhar Dhawan and Co. remain unchanged, the host makes one change.

Kasun Rajitha comes in for Udana.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first! LIVE: https://t.co/CnIxV7DIpk #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/dfGSxWvbp1 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2021

Squads:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav