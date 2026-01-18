FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell created history against India, becoming the first-ever player to achieve a major milestone after registering his fourth ODI century versus the Men in Blue. His record-breaking knock further cements his reputation as one of India’s toughest opponents in ODIs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Daryl Mitchell continues to make Indian pitches his own. If there’s a “Kiwi King” in India, it’s Mitchell, who delivered yet another masterclass in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium. By notching his fourth ODI century against India—a remarkable feat of consistency and dominance—Mitchell has set a benchmark few can match.

At 34, Mitchell shows no signs of slowing down. His latest century in Indore wasn’t just a milestone; it was a record-breaking display that dismantled the Indian bowling attack. Following his unbeaten 131 in Rajkot, Mitchell recorded back-to-back centuries this series, and has scored at least 80 in every match of the three-game set.

Batting at No. 4, Mitchell is thriving like never before. With scores of 84 and 131* leading into this match, his newest hundred places him among the elite. Only Kane Williamson, in 2014, had previously registered four consecutive 50-plus scores against India for New Zealand—Mitchell has now joined him in that exclusive club. His history of delivering in high-pressure encounters was also evident in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where his crucial 63 against India held the innings together.

For Indian bowlers, Mitchell has become a persistent nemesis. All four of his ODI centuries against them have come on Indian soil—an achievement unmatched by any visiting player in recent memory. Over his last seven games against India, he has amassed more than 670 runs at an average exceeding 70, an extraordinary level of performance. Remarkably, no other opponent has conceded more than two centuries to him. Whether facing pace or spin, Mitchell finds a way to excel, with six 50-plus scores in his last seven innings against India—a consistency that’s become rare in modern cricket.

In Indore, with New Zealand in early trouble, Mitchell anchored the innings flawlessly. He rotated the strike, punished loose deliveries, and left the Indian captain searching for answers on a batting-friendly pitch.

As the 2027 World Cup approaches, Mitchell has firmly established himself as New Zealand’s key player on subcontinental surfaces. For India, solving the Daryl Mitchell puzzle may well be their toughest challenge yet.

Also read| 'Cry every day in front of my dad': Harshit Rana addresses selection criticism, credits failures for his mental growth

Also read| 'Cry every day in front of my dad': Harshit Rana addresses selection criticism, credits failures for his mental growth
