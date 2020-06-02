Darren Sammy wants ICC to speak out against social injustice, says 'now is not the time to be silent'

The death of an African-American man in the US on May 25 has got the whole world questioning the injustice. The 46-year-old black man George Floyd was pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

After many sports stars have spoken against the social injustice against Floyd, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy joins Chris Gayle in questioning the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards.

Taking to social media, Sammy wrote, "@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind...".

The St Lucia all-rounder, who led West Indies to Twenty20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, also said, "now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u".

The 36-year-old that even after watching the video of Floyd's death, if the world of cricket, did not take a stand, "...you are also part of the problem".

His former teammate Chris Gayle also had posted a statement on social media, saying "Black life matters just as any other life!"

Gayle said racism is not just football but also in cricket. He had experienced racist abuse himself during the course of his long career. "Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick," he said.

As for cricket boards, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted a photo of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, spinner Adil Rashid and their Barbados-born quick Jofra Archer with the message: "We stand for diversity, We stand against racism."