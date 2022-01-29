'He has been playing in India for so long': Darren Sammy backs THIS West Indies star to do well in limited-overs series

After a sad end to the South African series, the Indian team are back in India and will be gearing up for the West Indies tour. While the Men in Blue will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has a different opinion.

The former cricketer has put his weight behind Kieron Pollard and his team and said the Windies can do well in the upcoming series against India.

Sammy said he is quite confident as Pollard's experience in India will be very useful. He also added that the return of Kemar Roach with the addition of some new names will definitely help the Caribbean in the hunt.

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well. At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well," Sammy said according to NDTV Sports.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain also said, "India has always been strong at home, they are a force to reckon with because of some really good one-day players. We need bowlers who can take wickets in both the ODI and T20 series. Kemar is a quality bowler. We all know his records in Test cricket. He gets wickets with the new ball.

"When you play against quality guys, especially in India, you need guys to get breakthroughs with the new ball. If not, you could find chasing 300-plus, especially on good Indian wickets. So I could understand the selection process behind it."

As for the series, it will get underway with three ODI games followed by as many T20Is, will see the tussle in the 50-over format taking place in the reconstructed Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad - one of the biggest grounds in the world at the moment.

The host nation will also see newly appointed limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma back in action. The 34-year-old had to miss the Proteas tour due to injury concerns and will join Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.