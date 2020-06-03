Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul refuse to travel for England series: Report

After England announced will host the West Indies for a three-match Test series behind-closed-doors, the Carrabian players were preparing themselves for the same.

However, the Windies players were given a choice if they wanted to travel to England and play the matches which will be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford from July 8.

This series would help cricket return for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic had postponed all cricketing activities from March-end.

The West Indies squad will be arriving in the UK on Tuesday 9 June and will be travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-weeks before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the first Test.

However, reports have now come that three West Indies players have refused to travel. “Three West Indies players have declined to travel to England for next month’s three-Test tour due to concerns over the coronavirus,” a report in Daily Mail stated.

According to BBC, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul are the cricketers that have taken the decision to not travel to England for the series.

As for the three-Test series, it will begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24, subject to UK government clearance to return behind closed doors.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has today (Tuesday) announced that Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford will host England Men’s Test series against West Indies if international cricket returns behind closed doors in July,” the statement on ECB’s official website said.

The two venues were selected because they are deemed to be bio-secure because of on-site hotels.