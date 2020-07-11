Daren Sammy voices support for Ngidi after ex-South Africa cricketers criticised pacer over 'BLM' stand

Headlines

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became superstar at 19, quit acting at 24 at peak of her career after...

Karan Johar says his ex-lover is still 'very much part of his family', Reddit thinks he's referring to this ace designer

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

Android users can now starts a WhatsApp group call with 31 participants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Interview with Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, Chief of Sales and Head Distribution at Runwal, on India’s real estate sector

Dhanush surprises his assistant by attending his wedding, fans say 'that's so heartwarming'

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

9 Vegetarian foods to help build muscles

Best bowling figures for India in an ODI innings

Health benefits of drinking turmeric water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Dhanush surprises his assistant by attending his wedding, fans say 'that's so heartwarming'

Zareen Khan's lawyer issues official statement after Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against her

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

HomeCricket

Cricket

Daren Sammy voices support for Ngidi after ex-South Africa cricketers criticised pacer over 'BLM' stand

Earlier in the week, Ngidi spoke on the topic of BLM and had addressed that the racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 01:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

West Indies' former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Daren Sammy publicly backed Lungi Ngidi after some former South Africa cricketers criticised the fast bowler for his support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Sammy, who was one of the first cricketers who publicly spoke on the top existence of racism in cricket, once again raised his voice and said that the current criticism against Ngidi showcases exactly why it is vital to speak against the social evil.

The Windies all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote:

"The fact that some past players have an issue with @NgidiLungi stance on #blacklivesmatter movement is actually the reason why we are still here today saying black lives matter. #standupbrother we here with u"

Earlier in the week, Ngidi spoke on the topic of BLM and had addressed that the racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

However, former South African cricketers Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and Rudi Steyn did not like Ngidi's comments and claimed that the 24-year-old's words were an attack on white farmers in the country.

"I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘Black Lives Matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote," wrote Steyn, who has played just three Tests and one ODI for South Africa.

"I am afraid to say “Black Lives Matter” have become nothing more than leftist political movement," Boeta Dippenaar had said on Ngidi's comments.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Video: Women's heart-pounding dash for seats on moving Mumbai local train goes viral, ignites debate

    India vs Bharat row in Parliament? Centre might spark country renaming debate during Special Session

    Man sporting SRK's bandaged look from 'Jawan' catches train, viral video captures onlookers' reactions

    'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

    Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE