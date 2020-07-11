Daren Sammy voices support for Ngidi after ex-South Africa cricketers criticised pacer over 'BLM' stand

Earlier in the week, Ngidi spoke on the topic of BLM and had addressed that the racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

West Indies' former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Daren Sammy publicly backed Lungi Ngidi after some former South Africa cricketers criticised the fast bowler for his support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Sammy, who was one of the first cricketers who publicly spoke on the top existence of racism in cricket, once again raised his voice and said that the current criticism against Ngidi showcases exactly why it is vital to speak against the social evil.

The Windies all-rounder took to Twitter and wrote:

"The fact that some past players have an issue with @NgidiLungi stance on #blacklivesmatter movement is actually the reason why we are still here today saying black lives matter. #standupbrother we here with u"

T — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 9, 2020

Earlier in the week, Ngidi spoke on the topic of BLM and had addressed that the racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

However, former South African cricketers Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and Rudi Steyn did not like Ngidi's comments and claimed that the 24-year-old's words were an attack on white farmers in the country.

"I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘Black Lives Matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote," wrote Steyn, who has played just three Tests and one ODI for South Africa.

"I am afraid to say “Black Lives Matter” have become nothing more than leftist political movement," Boeta Dippenaar had said on Ngidi's comments.