Danushka Gunathilaka's rape victim was 'fearing for her life', police facts sheet reveal gory details

Source: Twitter

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested in Australia after he allegedly raped a woman, and the batsman has since been suspended by SLC from all formats of the sport.

According to the latest details from New South Wales Police documents, Gunathilaka's rape victim was 'fearing for her life', and there are some gory details revealed by the police facts sheet.

Gunathilaka repeatedly choked the victim without her consent, while also having sex with her without a condom without her consent. In total, he has been charged with four counts of sexual offences.

The police facts sheet revealed that the 'complainant' had to undergo a brain scan to 'check for any injury suffered from repeated choking'.

Gunathilaka denied 'any violence or lack of consent with respect to the sexual activity' in an interview after his arrest.

The police facts sheet, a document of four pages reveals how the pair of them met each other, after matching on a dating website, and how the series of events took place leading to the Sri Lankan cricketers' arrest shortly before his team was due to fly back home.

The victim and the accused met each other for drinks and went for pizza later. The cricketer had three drinks according to the fact sheet, while the woman had six. They then went to her home, and on the way, Gunathilaka 'kissed the victim on the lips forcefully'.

Once they reached the victim's home, Gunathilaka sexually assaulted her, and during one of the choking incidents, 'the complainant's breathing was severely restricted for about six seconds,' stated the facts sheet.

'The victim was in shock and she did not feel safe saying anything to the accused out of fear of retribution' added the document.

After the incident, the 'complainant was frozen and in shock' while the cricketer left her home in a taxi which she called for him.

Gunathilaka has been denied bail by a Sydney Magistrate and the 'Investigators believe he is a flight risk' the document added further.