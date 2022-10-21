'Pakistan Prime Ministers and PCB chairmen change frequently..': Danish Kaneria's verdict on Asia Cup 2023 row

Danish Kaneria takes sly dig at Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has taken a sly dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja after they put up a statement following BCCI secretary Jay Shah's comment on Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted at a 'neutral venue.'

Shah also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and thus he shouldn't have commented on shifting the Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to a neutral venue, hinted the statement from PCB.

The statement further hinted that Pakistan wouldn't travel to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 if Team India doesn't travel across the border to participate in the Asia Cup next year.

Kaneria meanwhile insisted that Pakistan themselves would be at a loss if they end up boycotting the ODI World Cup. Also taking a swipe at the political turmoil across the border, the spin wizard pointed out that Prime Ministers and PCB chairmen change very frequently in Pakistan.

"If Pakistan doesn't travel to India then it will be their loss. They should have thought about it before putting out the statement. Jay Shah's remark was as the BCCI secretary, not as ACC's president," said Kaneria in an exclusive interview with DNA Hindi.

"There was no need for this statement from PCB, BCCI can also put out a letter and demand an apology from Ramiz Raja," he added.

"Prime Ministers and PCB chairmen change very frequently, Ramiz Raja won't be there till eternity, nor the government. Change is the only constant. I think they reacted in the heat of the moment," stated Danish Kaneria further.

While it remains to be seen how this volatile situation between BCCI and PCB evolves, one thing is for sure that it has only added to the anticipation of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.