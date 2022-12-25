Former Pak spinner Danish Kaneria reminds Shahid Afridi of his ball-tampering saga as he becomes chief selector

Image Source: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Shahid Afridi as the chief selector ahead of the home Test series against New Zealand. The decision was made just a few days after Najam Sethi took over as PCB chairman after Ramiz Raja was sacked. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Ifthikar Anjum have joined Afridi.

Afridi, one of Pakistan's finest players, contributes a wealth of experience and insight to the selection committee. However, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria appeared to be dissatisfied with Afridi's appointment, mocking the PCB's choice with a humorous tweet.

Kaneria shared a picture of Afridi tampering with the match ball. The notorious event occurred in Perth during the T20I series between the Men in Green and Australia. By biting the ball, Afridi attempted to change its state. The incident was shown live on television, and Afridi was suspended for two Twenty20 Internationals. The match ball was replaced right away.

Afridi admitted to tampering the ball, adding that the practice was common among all teams.

“I shouldn’t have done it. It just happened. I was trying to help my bowlers and win a match, one match. There is no team in the world that doesn’t tamper with the ball. My methods were wrong. I am embarrassed, I shouldn’t have done it. I just wanted to win us a game but this was the wrong way to do it,” he had told to Pakistani media.

Afridi added pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, as well as off-spinner Sajid Khan, to the team just hours after being designated interim chief selector. According to the PCB, the decision was made following a chat with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan. I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test,” Afridi said.

