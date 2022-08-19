Danish Kaneria criticizes Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup, says 'should've skipped IPL matches...'

Virat Kohli

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli's form has been a major talking point among the Indian cricketing fraternity. Kohli was selected in India's squad for Asia Cup 2022, but he hasn't been among the runs, as he continues to look for his 71st century, 3 years after the last time he celebrated by raising his bat in jubilation.

After IPL 2022, Kohli has only played during the England tour, choosing to take a break for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. His form in England wasn't too impressive either, and thus former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria feels that the 33-year-old should have skipped IPL instead.

The former Indian skipper scored just 12 runs in 2 T20Is against England, and 33 runs in two ODIs. He was rested for South Africa, Ireland, West Indies and the Zimbabwe tours.

READ| 'It can tear you apart': Virat Kohli on pressure cricketers are constantly under

Having missed so many opportunities, Kaneria feels that Kohli should not have skipped so many games and that his lack of match practice could come back to haunt him.

"The only thing is Virat Kohli is struggling and the time period has gone too far. It's like three years and all the dilemma. After the 2021 T20 World Cup, he lost his captaincy (in ODIs) and then the board issues and statements came in the media. Too much happened. I think he needs to focus more on cricket, on his batting and if he wants to play for a few more years he needs to perform," said Kaneria, speaking to India Today.

He continued, "I think he has done wrong by missing international matches. He should have skipped some IPL games but should not have skipped international cricket because international cricket could have brought him back into the form. The five T20Is against West Indies were crucial for him and he should have come up and played in that series."

READ| Jemimah Rodrigues says she belongs to 'Elite Company' of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Kohli will return back to action in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28, and Kaneria suggested that the talismanic batsman should've played in England domestically if he wanted to regain his golden touch.

"Lack of match practice could impact his performance (at Asia Cup). He hasn't played after the England series. Maybe he could have played domestic cricket in England to get his form back. He will be coming fresh now at Asia Cup. From there we have to see whether he will be able to perform or not. It will be a big pressured game for him. I'm hoping for him to come and put on a big show on a big day with big runs," he added.