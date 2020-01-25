Danielle Wyatt's adorable comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's post with Rishabh Pant wins internet

Danielle Wyatt has once again dropped another comment on Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's post on social media.

The England woman cricketer had previously mocked Chahal when he posted photos of himself on Instagram.

Chahal on Saturday (January 25) took to IG and shared a couple of photographs of himself with teammate Rishabh Pant from the Men In Blue's outing in Auckland ahead of India's second T20I match against New Zealand on Sunday.

The star spinner captioned the pic, "Just the two team mates - chilling".

Looking at the post, the 28-year-old female cricketer dropped a reaction which instantly became one of the top comments on Chahal's post.

Reacting to the photos, Danielle posted an emoji-- denoting she is absolutely awestruck looking at them.

With a 1-0 lead in the bag, Team India is set to take on New Zealand again in game number two of the five-match T20I series on Sunday (January 26) at Eden Park.