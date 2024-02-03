'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Twitter
Headlines

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes fastest Indian pacer to....

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Superfoods that can replace multivitamins

9 south superstars who ventured into politics

Venues with most international hundreds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Poonam Pandey facing criticism for faking her death: ‘No one can question your…’

This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Pakistan's recent performances on the international stage have been less than satisfactory, marked by defeats against formidable opponents like Australia and New Zealand.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 03:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan cricket team coach, Mickey Arthur, has expressed his concern over the prevailing insecurity among players within the national team. According to Arthur, this insecurity has led to a shift in focus towards individual positions and contracts, rather than fostering a strong team structure. In a recent interview, Arthur candidly discussed his tenure with the Pakistan cricket team, expressing his disappointment with the current state of affairs.

Arthur emphasized that Pakistan possesses an abundance of talent, but without the necessary challenges and support, these world-class talents will fail to reach their full potential. He stressed the importance of providing a conducive environment for players to thrive and grow.

"When there's security within the environment, Pakistan is very good. When there's that insecurity, players start playing for themselves instead of the team because they're thinking of the next tour, and the next contract. That's a dangerous place to be in, and that's kind of where Pakistan cricket is now. And that's something that's very disappointing and sad for me," Arthur said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

"There's a massive amount of talent there, There are some world-class players, not just talented players. They're not given the support structure that they need to flourish," he added.

Pakistan's recent performances on the international stage have been less than satisfactory, marked by defeats against formidable opponents like Australia and New Zealand. Despite these setbacks, Coach Arthur remains invested in Pakistan cricket, closely following its progress. However, he candidly expresses his deep disappointment with the current state of affairs.

"I still follow Pakistan cricket and I'll always follow it. But the vigour and thirst and passion I have for Pakistan cricket waned a little bit after that. To be brutally honest, I think Pakistan cricket is in a very disappointing place," he concluded.

READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Pandey dies at 32, claims actress’ manager

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Paytm investors lose Rs 17500 crore after RBI blow, shares crash 40% as market cap comes to Rs..

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE