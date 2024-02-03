'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

Pakistan's recent performances on the international stage have been less than satisfactory, marked by defeats against formidable opponents like Australia and New Zealand.

Former Pakistan cricket team coach, Mickey Arthur, has expressed his concern over the prevailing insecurity among players within the national team. According to Arthur, this insecurity has led to a shift in focus towards individual positions and contracts, rather than fostering a strong team structure. In a recent interview, Arthur candidly discussed his tenure with the Pakistan cricket team, expressing his disappointment with the current state of affairs.

Arthur emphasized that Pakistan possesses an abundance of talent, but without the necessary challenges and support, these world-class talents will fail to reach their full potential. He stressed the importance of providing a conducive environment for players to thrive and grow.

"When there's security within the environment, Pakistan is very good. When there's that insecurity, players start playing for themselves instead of the team because they're thinking of the next tour, and the next contract. That's a dangerous place to be in, and that's kind of where Pakistan cricket is now. And that's something that's very disappointing and sad for me," Arthur said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

"There's a massive amount of talent there, There are some world-class players, not just talented players. They're not given the support structure that they need to flourish," he added.

Pakistan's recent performances on the international stage have been less than satisfactory, marked by defeats against formidable opponents like Australia and New Zealand. Despite these setbacks, Coach Arthur remains invested in Pakistan cricket, closely following its progress. However, he candidly expresses his deep disappointment with the current state of affairs.

"I still follow Pakistan cricket and I'll always follow it. But the vigour and thirst and passion I have for Pakistan cricket waned a little bit after that. To be brutally honest, I think Pakistan cricket is in a very disappointing place," he concluded.

READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...