Dane van Niekerk to not play in ODI World Cup despite reversing retirement? Check what South Africa women's head coach said

It was being speculated that the former Proteas skipper revoked her retirement from international cricket to play in the upcoming ODI World Cup. Her name also featured in the training squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, which will be held in India, starting September 30.
Former South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk, who revoked her international retirement earlier this month, will not be a part of the squad for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year. Proteas women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed the news and clarified that van Niekerk would not be considered for the ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka despite being a part of the training group in recent weeks.
''She’s definitely not part of this World Cup, she won’t be going. She is someone we are looking for towards the future. There are series she might be involved in, and hopefully, when she ticks all the boxes, she can showcase her skills again,'' Mandla told TimesLIVE.
She also mentioned that the former skipper will be treated as any other player while being considered for selection. ''She’s captained the team, played for a long time and been successful. The experience she carries is something we will miss,” he said. “But she’s like any other player now, she needs to work her way up, earn her place again. We are exposing her to the environment so that she understands expectations, and hopefully when she gets a call-up, she can have an impact immediately,'' she added.
''Those matches will give us a chance to make sure everything is in place. If we play well there, we can take confidence into the World Cup,'' Mandla further said. Meanwhile, the South African women's team will tour Pakistan ahead of the big tournament for a 3-match ODI series.
Talking about the ODI World Cup, South Africa will begin its campaign against England on October 3 in Guwahati.