IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR: Dan Christian flies across, snatches stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) put on 204 on the board on the Chepauk pitch, it was necessary for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to start their innings with a bang.

Opener Shubhman Gill did so and smashed four and 2 sixes of Kyle Jamieson's over. However, the bowler got the best of Gill and RCB got their first wicket.

It was a fullish ball and Jamieson angles it in. Gill used his bottom hand and smashed it uppishly towards mid-on. However, Gill does not get his placement right and Glenn Maxwell's substitute Dan Christian flew across and snatched a stunner.

Jamieson drew the first blood for RCB. Shubman Gill scored 21 off 9 balls and his innings included 2 fours and as many sixes.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Glenn Maxwell found his big-hitting mojo as he and AB de Villiers together made a mockery of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack.

Maxwell with 78 and AB de Villiers with 76* helped RCB get 204 in their 20 overs.