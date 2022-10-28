Search icon
‘Damn, right’: Ravi Bopara shares Sikandar Raza’s chat about Zimbabwe winning T20 WC

Pak vs Zim T20WC: Ravi Bopara and Sikandar Raza’s chat shows Zimbabwe’s determination to excel in the tournament.

Image: Twitter/ICC

Team Zimbabwe is on cloud nine after defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller on Thursday. This 1-run win has given a lot of impetus to Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cp hopes. The start performer for Zimbabwe in this match was Sikandar Raza, who interestingly is of Pakistan origin.

Now, a lot has been said and shared about this famous underdog win on social media, but one screenshot shared about Raza has an interesting backstory to it. English cricketer Ravi Bopara has put out a WhatsApp chat with Raza in which they are talking about Zimbabwe’s chances of winning this World Cup. The chat gives a peek into Raza’s mindset and how determined he is about the tournament.

Raza owned the game with a remarkable performance as he took three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. He was adjudged Man of the Match for it.

"One more thing I thought. There was a small clip sent to me this morning of Ricky Ponting having a small word. I was excited, I was nervous, I was thrilled about today," Raza said at the post-match presentation.

"The motivation was always there but if I needed a little push, I thought that clip did a wonder so thanks very much to Ricky as well."

READ | How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semis after Zimbabwe loss

 

