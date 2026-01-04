Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis

Damien Martyn’s wife has shared an update on the former Australia batter’s health after he was placed in an induced coma while battling meningitis. The update offers insight into his condition as fans and the cricketing world await further developments.

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn is currently "doing well" with his treatment after being admitted to the hospital on Boxing Day. The 54-year-old was placed in an induced coma due to meningitis. Martyn's wife, Amanda, expressed that this ongoing situation is a "challenging" time for their family, but she took a moment to thank the Gold Coast University Hospital for their unwavering support and assistance.

For those who may not know, meningitis is the inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) that encase the brain and spinal cord, often triggered by viruses or bacteria. Symptoms can include a sudden fever, intense headache, and a stiff neck, which necessitate immediate medical attention.

“Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy," Martyn’s wife, Amanda, said in an official statement, as reported by NewsCorp.

Earlier this week, Martyn's former Australian teammate, Adam Gilchrist, shared an update on his health, confirming that he is making good progress and responding positively to the treatment.

“Thank you, everyone, for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he goes through a challenging time. He’s still in the hospital. There’ll be more details coming out as they come to hand, but certainly in the last 24 hours, some positive signs are the indications coming out of the various tests he’s having," the former wicketkeeper-batter said on FOX Cricket while commentating during a Big Bash League (BBL) game.

Martyn has long been celebrated as one of the most visually appealing players in cricket. He represented Australia in 67 Test matches, 208 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 4 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing over 9,500 runs across all formats.

He accumulated 4,406 runs at an average of 46.37 in Test matches since his debut in Brisbane in 1992 against the West Indies. He played a crucial role in the Australian team that ended a 35-year series drought in India in 2004.

Additionally, he was part of the World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003. In the 2003 final against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Martyn scored 88 runs off 84 balls, forming an unbroken 234-run partnership for the third wicket with then-captain Ricky Ponting, who scored an unbeaten 140.

Martyn made a surprising announcement regarding his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He decided to step away after participating in the second Test of the 2006-07 Ashes series against England at the Adelaide Oval.

