Dale Steyn names his favourite three batsmen in world cricket

Veteran South Africa speedster Dale Steyn revealed his favourite three batsmen during a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Saturday (December 21).

The 36-year-old was recently bought in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the India Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction for Rs 2 crore on Thursday (December 19) for his second with the franchise.

During his question-answer session with his fans, one of them asked Steyn to picks his favourite batsmen in world cricket.

The legendary fast bowler responded with Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli names.

Steyn was also asked about his return to the Bangalore franchise to which he said he was absolutely "stoked".

The fan asked: “How are you feeling coming back to RCB?”

“Stoked!”: Dale responded with.

Full RCB squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.