‘Dal Makhani tonight’: Nicholas Pooran, Arshdeep Singh engage in hilarious banter ahead of PBKS vs LSG clash - Watch

Prior to the Punjab Kings' highly anticipated match against the Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023, the charismatic batsman, Nicholas Pooran, engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the talented pacer, Arshdeep Singh, after their training session.

Interestingly, the West Indies international requested that the young cricketer treat him to a delicious serving of Dal Makhani later in the day. In response, Arshdeep playfully challenged Pooran not to hit a six against him during the match.

In a witty retort, Pooran claimed that he never hits sixes against Arshdeep and only focuses on scoring singles. He also praised the young pacer for his impressive toe-crushing yorkers. Later on, Pooran reiterated his desire to indulge in some mouth-watering Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Chicken alongside the Dal Makhani.

“Dal Makhani. Dal Makhani tonight. Arshdeep, can you carry Dal Makhani for us tonight?” asked Pooran.

Watch:

Mohali checklist for @nicholas_47: Sixes & dal makhani pic.twitter.com/xLs10Bl0ox — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2023

“Yeah, as long as you promise me you won’t hit me for a six,” Arshdeep cheekily responded.

“Of course bro, I only hit you for singles, you know that. Every time you bowl yorkers to me, So will you carry some Dal Makhani for us tonight?” Pooran once again asked as Arshdeep was seen meeting other LSG players on the ground.

After a humiliating loss to the Gujarat Titans in their previous match, the Lucknow Super Giants have fallen to fourth place on the IPL Points Table. In their upcoming match against Punjab, led by KL Rahul, the Super Giants are determined to bounce back and reclaim their spot in the top two.

However, the Punjab Kings are not to be underestimated. Under the leadership of Sam Curran, they have displayed exceptional cricket skills and are currently only two spots behind Lucknow. The home team will face a tough challenge on April 28th, as a win for Punjab will propel them to the top four of the table.

