Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘Dal Makhani tonight’: Nicholas Pooran, Arshdeep Singh engage in hilarious banter ahead of PBKS vs LSG clash - Watch

The upcoming match between Punjab Kings and LSG is set to feature several former PBKS players, including KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nicholas Pooran, among others, who will be taking the field against their former team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

‘Dal Makhani tonight’: Nicholas Pooran, Arshdeep Singh engage in hilarious banter ahead of PBKS vs LSG clash - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Prior to the Punjab Kings' highly anticipated match against the Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023, the charismatic batsman, Nicholas Pooran, engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the talented pacer, Arshdeep Singh, after their training session. 

Interestingly, the West Indies international requested that the young cricketer treat him to a delicious serving of Dal Makhani later in the day. In response, Arshdeep playfully challenged Pooran not to hit a six against him during the match.

In a witty retort, Pooran claimed that he never hits sixes against Arshdeep and only focuses on scoring singles. He also praised the young pacer for his impressive toe-crushing yorkers. Later on, Pooran reiterated his desire to indulge in some mouth-watering Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Chicken alongside the Dal Makhani.

“Dal Makhani. Dal Makhani tonight. Arshdeep, can you carry Dal Makhani for us tonight?” asked Pooran.

Watch:

“Yeah, as long as you promise me you won’t hit me for a six,” Arshdeep cheekily responded.

“Of course bro, I only hit you for singles, you know that. Every time you bowl yorkers to me, So will you carry some Dal Makhani for us tonight?” Pooran once again asked as Arshdeep was seen meeting other LSG players on the ground.

After a humiliating loss to the Gujarat Titans in their previous match, the Lucknow Super Giants have fallen to fourth place on the IPL Points Table. In their upcoming match against Punjab, led by KL Rahul, the Super Giants are determined to bounce back and reclaim their spot in the top two.

However, the Punjab Kings are not to be underestimated. Under the leadership of Sam Curran, they have displayed exceptional cricket skills and are currently only two spots behind Lucknow. The home team will face a tough challenge on April 28th, as a win for Punjab will propel them to the top four of the table.

READ| MS Dhoni’s nod to BCCI pushed Ajinkya Rahane for India vs Australia WTC final squad: Reports

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.