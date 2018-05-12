Headlines

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Cricket

Cricket

Dada can dance: Watch- Sourav Ganguly's moves at nightclub are going viral

Ganguly was recently caught on camera dancing at a nightclub.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 01:17 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly is known as a tiger on field and a gentleman off it. He may come across as an intense, no-nonsense guy, however, the former India surely knows how to have fun too. 

Ganguly was recently caught on camera shaking his leg at a nightclub. In the video posted on YouTube, Ganguly- dressed in an orange shirt and black pant - set the dance floor on fire with his moves. 

Though, it can't be said certainly when the video was recorded, it surely is a treat for Dada fans. 

Most recently, Ganguly commented on the debate about the day-night Test cricket. Ganguly on Thursday said that day-night Test cricket is inevitable as the longer version of the game is fighting for survival because of poor turnouts.

Ganguly's comment came after some reports stated that concerned with poor ticket sales especially during the India-Sri Lanka series opener last month at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president has pushed for day-night Test matches at home.

"It is inevitable, it has to happen someday. It is very simple, a pink ball will be used instead of the red cherry and people will come and watch in the evening," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata. He also lavished praise on Rohit Sharma for scoring his third ODI double century, but felt "sorry" for the Sri Lankans.

"I feel sorry for the Sri Lankans. Earlier it was (Virender) Sehwag, (Sachin) Tendulkar and now it's (Virat) Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said. "It was a remarkable innings. He took just 36 balls to convert his century into a double. I was watching the Sri Lankan bowlers and I said Jesus! He just kept sweeping them into the stands. Three double hundreds in one-day cricket," he said. "Time has changed with T20 format. He is a serious player. His one-day record this year is probably the best in the world along side David Warner and Virat Kohli. I expect him to play the same way."

