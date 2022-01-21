Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs HAR in PKL 2022

Match 68 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday will see Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru. While Delhi is placed atop the PKL standings with 42 points from 11 matches, the Steelers are currently placed ninth with 29 points from 11 encounters.

The Delhi based franchise has registered seven wins, a couple of losses and draws each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, the Steelers have four wins and five losses to their name so far this season while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory in their recently concluded PKL matches and will look to extend their winning lead in the competition.

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

DEL vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Vijay, Krishan

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ashish

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (C), Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Krishnan, Vijay, Vikas Khandola (VC), Meetu Mehender.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on January 21, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.