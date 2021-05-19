Cyclone Tauktae doesn't spare Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium

Cyclone Tauktae along the western coast in India has sure done some damage and has wreaked havoc in places like Mumbai, Pune, Goa and now Gujarat. Although, the effect has slowed down in Mumbai, the threat still looms large in Gujarat and Goa.

The scary winds and the rainfall sure made their presence fell and also found the city's iconic Wankhede Stadium in its way. While the BMC made sure to advise and warn people helping them to stay indoors, the winds resulted in a 16-feet long sightscreen coming crashing down.

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told TOI that this was not the first time that something like this took place remembering a similar incident that happened during the 2011 World Cup as well.

“The sightscreen towards the famous North Stand at Wankhede Stadium fell, as a result of the gusts of wind today. It had last fallen during the 2011 World Cup too. It’s not a big deal, we will use ropes and all to erect it again,” the source said.