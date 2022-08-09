Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

CWG 2022: Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message for Indian athletes after stellar show in Birmingham

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian athletes for a stellar show in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, as India finished 4th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

CWG 2022: Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message for Indian athletes after stellar show in Birmingham
Virat Kohli post heartfelt tweet for CWG 2022 medal winners

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated the Indian athletes on their stellar show in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, as India finished 4th in the medal tally, with 22 gold, and overall 61 medals. 

Kohli penned down a heartfelt tweet and shared a collage of all the Indian athletes who won medals for the nation in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. 

In his congratulatory tweet for the Indian contingent, Kohli wrote how all the athletes had brought great laurels to the nation. 

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Is Suryakumar Yadav better fit for India at number 3 than Virat Kohli?

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," read the caption of the 33-year-old's tweet. 

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games were finally declared closed on Day 11, following a stunning closing ceremony, where India's Nikhat Zareena and Sharath Kamal were the flag-bearers for the ceremony.

Virat Kohli returns to India's squad for Asia Cup 2022: 

Having been rested for the recently concluded West Indies T20I series, and the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, Kohli will return directly for the Asia Cup 2022, after being named in BCCI's 15-strong squad, which will be led by Rohit Sharma. 

READ| CWG 2022: India's Sharath Kamal wins more medals than Pakistan, and these countries as well

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 28 (Sunday), at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans will be hoping to see the old Virat Kohli, scoring runs freely after he took a short break from cricket amid his ongoing slump. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.