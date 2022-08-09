CWG 2022: Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message for Indian athletes after stellar show in Birmingham

Virat Kohli post heartfelt tweet for CWG 2022 medal winners

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated the Indian athletes on their stellar show in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, as India finished 4th in the medal tally, with 22 gold, and overall 61 medals.

Kohli penned down a heartfelt tweet and shared a collage of all the Indian athletes who won medals for the nation in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

In his congratulatory tweet for the Indian contingent, Kohli wrote how all the athletes had brought great laurels to the nation.

"You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind," read the caption of the 33-year-old's tweet.

You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/phKMn7MMdY August 9, 2022

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games were finally declared closed on Day 11, following a stunning closing ceremony, where India's Nikhat Zareena and Sharath Kamal were the flag-bearers for the ceremony.

Virat Kohli returns to India's squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Having been rested for the recently concluded West Indies T20I series, and the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, Kohli will return directly for the Asia Cup 2022, after being named in BCCI's 15-strong squad, which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 28 (Sunday), at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans will be hoping to see the old Virat Kohli, scoring runs freely after he took a short break from cricket amid his ongoing slump.