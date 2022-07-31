CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan

Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63-run effort leads India to crucial win over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's cricket team picked up their first win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, courtesy of the Smriti Mandhana show. Mandhana bossed the proceedings as her unbeaten 63-run effort in 42 balls, comprising of 8 fours and 3 sixes led India to a crucial win against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Having won the toss, Pakistan Women's team skipper Bismah Maroof chose to bowl first in overcast conditions, as rain forced the match to 18 overs per side. However, the move backfired as The Women in Green kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

India bowled out Pakistan for just 99 runs, and chased down the required total with 38 balls left, thanks to Mandhana's fifty.

READ| 'Smriti Mandhana owning Pakistani women again': Twitter erupts as Indian batter reaches fifty

India brought their desired 'killing attitude' to the fore under pressure as they put up a ruthless performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets and boost their chances of a semifinal berth at the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan's decision to bat first backfired as Indian bowlers put the choke on the batters to bowl them out for a meagre 99 all out in the 18 overs-a-side contest after rain delayed the start of play.

Spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav stood out with two wickets each.

The chase was clinical too with Smriti Mandhana (63 not out off 42 balls), arguably the most attractive batter in women's cricket, flaunting her range of strokes on way to a fine unbeaten half-century. The result was confirmed as India gunned down the target in just 11.4 overs.

India showed an approach that they have been trying to play with for the last couple of months and it would have most definitely pleased captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

With inputs from PTI