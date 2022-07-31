CWG 2022: IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Pakistan Women

Indian women's cricket team

After losing a winning game against Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan in the 5th T20I match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost their opening fixture by three wickets and are placed in number three position in Group A.

India had put 154 on the board with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring the highest 52 runs and Shafali Verma with a 48-run knock. However, Australia managed a three-wicket win despite Renuka Singh's 4/18 spell.

As for Pakistan Women, they too lost their opening clash against Barbados Women by 15 runs. The Women in Green are placed in the 4th spot in Group A table.

Barbados Women scored 144 runs but Pakistan failed to reach the target and stumbled on just 129/6. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana went on to take two wickets while Nida Dar smashed unbeaten 50 runs off just 31 balls.

Head-to-head: Pakistan has won just one T20I match against India in the last five meetings.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Pakistan Women - Commonwealth Games 2022

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Aliya Riaz, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Renuka Singh

IND-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

Muneeba Ali, Smriti Mandhana, Aliya Riaz, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (C), Nida Dar (VC), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Renuka Singh.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, July 31. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and it will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.